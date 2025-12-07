Close Menu
    Arteta Reveals Huge Arsenal Injury Blow

    Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Cristhian Mosquera is facing ‘weeks’ on the sidelines for Arsenal due to injury, talkSPORT reports.

    The Gunners saw their Premier League title challenge suffer a huge blow on Saturday as they fell to a late 2-1 defeat away at Aston Villa.

    Emi Buendia scored the winner with the last kick of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time against the league leaders at Villa Park.

    Arsenal were without regular centre-back duo of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba with injury, with Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie starting in their absence.

    Mosquera was also missing from the squad following an ankle knock that he picked up during their 2-0 win over Brentford midweek.


