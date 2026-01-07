AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Maintain Winning Formula Vs Algeria –Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has advised the Super Eagles to maintain their winning formula against Algeria ahead of Saturday’s quarter-finals clash in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the three-time AFCON champions thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16, while Algeria needed an extra time to overcome DR Congo.



Speaking with Footy Africa, the 1994 AFCON winner, who lauded Nigeria’s impressive victory over Mozambique, stated that Algeria will be a difficult test for the Eagles on Saturday.

“Yeah, it was a very good win and I would rather say it was a statement win. They really played very well and got the goals, which is what has been expected throughout this tournament.



“We have been improving game by game and I just hope that the improvement will continue in the quarter-finals. I mean, it was tremendous and the play was good. Yes, it was total dominance from the Super Eagles over the Mozambicans. It was a very good win.



“Hopefully, we will be able to replicate the same performance against Algeria, who will be another difficult side.”



