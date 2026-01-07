AFCON 2025: Algeria Ready For Super Eagles Showdown — Petković

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petković is looking forward to his side’s quarter-final clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Desert Foxes booked a date with the Super Eagles after overcoming Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their Round of 16 encounter in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Substitute Adil Boulbina scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute.

Petković reflected on the win against the Leopards.

“I believe we deserved to win based on what our players delivered, and I thank them for that,” Petković was quoted by CAFonline.

“We controlled two-thirds of the match and played good football, even though we faced some challenges during the game.

“We played well as a group, dominated the match, overcame difficulties, scored a goal and managed to win and qualify. I think we managed the match professionally. Qualifying was important, and now we will think about the next match against Nigeria.”

By Adeboye Amosu



