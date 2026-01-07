Arsenal Vs Liverpool: Gunners Seek To Maintain Lead

Arsenal are set to lock horns with Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash at the Emirates stadium on Thursday, 8 January, 2026.

The league leaders will be looking to maintain their lead at the summit with a victory over the defending champions.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Arsenal

Following their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in early December, Arsenal have won each of their last five league matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding five.

The Gunners exerted their revenge on the loss to Villa at the Villa Park with a resounding 4-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus were all on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta’s side on a very cold Tuesday evening in London which prevented Unai Emery from performing the traditional post-match handshake.

Arsenal travelled to the Vitality stadium for a tricky matchup with Bournemouth over the weekend and they showed a great deal of resilience as they defeated Andoni Iraola’s side 3-2 which was their first win of the new year and subsequently extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Defender Gabriel equalized for the north-London outfit to make it back-to-back goals since returning from injury after his error gave the Cherries the lead through Evanilson.

Declan Rice’s brace handed Arsenal a two-goal advantage before teenage sensation Eli Junior Kroupi reduced the deficit which was not enough for Bournemouth as the Gunners saw out the victory.

Liverpool

Liverpool are still struggling to find their feet following a summer of massive arrivals and departures. Despite currently being on a nine-game unbeaten run, the Reds seem to lack the energy and enthusiasm which were evident when they ran away with the title last season.

A four successive winning streak across all competitions was followed by back-to-back draws against Leeds United and Fulham.

Read Also:Felix: I’m Learning A Lot From Ronaldo At Al Nassr

The match at the Craven Cottage saw the hosts took the lead in the first half through former Reds academy star, Harry Wilson.

Liverpool restored parity courtesy of Florian Wirtz, who scored just his second goal since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen. Arne Slot thought his men had snatched all three points after Cody Gakpo poked home following a beautiful cross from his compatriot Jeremie Frimpong in the 94th minute.

However, Harrison Reed had other plans as he struck a goal of the season contender which was his first in almost three years three minutes later.

Head-To-Head Record

It is a tight contest for Arsenal and Liverpool as far as their head-to-head is concerned.

Both teams have met 236 times with the Reds holding a slight lead with 90 victories to the Gunners 81, while 60 matches have ended in draws.

Arsenal have lost just once against Liverpool in their last seven league meetings which was the 1-0 defeat away at Anfield in the third matchday of the campaign. Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-range free kick in the 83rd minute maintained Slot side’s impressive start to the season.

Key Players Analysis

Arsenal

Declan Rice

Rice has been so instrumental for Arsenal this campaign. The 26-year-old, so far, is arguably the best player in the league.

Rice’s 11 goal contributions (four goals and seven assists) is the third highest for the Gunners only behind Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

The England international has strong defensive qualities which include tackling, ball winning and positional awareness. He also possesses the ability to make imperious dead ball deliveries which has been a crucial element in the Gunners’ tactics.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Just like Rice, Gabriel is also another vital member of the North London club.

The Brazilian is an aggressive left-footed central defender known for his physicality, aerial dominance, speed, and technical ability, blending strong defensive instincts like tackling and intercepting while contributing to build-up play through short passes and forward distribution.

The centre-back has also contributed massively in the Gunners’ attack most especially in set-pieces as he has notched four goals and three assists in such situations.

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike

Following his high-profile move from Eintracht Frankfurt, Ekitike has adapted seamlessly for Liverpool. The France international has netted 11 goals and provided two assists in all competitions which is the highest for the Reds this season.

Ekitike’s off the ball movement, link-up play and ability to drop deep have also been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai has emerged as one of Liverpool’s mainstays since making his debut in 2023.

The 25-year-old has featured in all but one matches for the Reds this season, and has scored five goals and provided as many assists.

The Hungarian national team captain is known for his relentless pressing, powerful long-range shooting, and dynamic off-the-ball movement.

Szoboszlai scored the only goal the last time Liverpool and Arsenal met.

Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal’s injury list has subsided in recent weeks as most of their top players have returned from the sidelines.

However, they have a few stars, who are still on the treatment table.

Riccardo Calafiori is one as he is currently dealing with a muscle issue which is enough to keep him out of this encounter.

Cristhian Mosquera is also expected to miss this game through an ankle injury he picked up against Brentford in early December.

Teenage star, Max Dowman will also miss this crunch clash due to an ankle problem.

Liverpool

Liverpool, just like Arsenal, also have their own injury problems.

Ekitike is a doubt for this match after missing out on the draw with Fulham due to a hamstring issue.

British record signing, Alexander Isak remains out for the Reds after suffering a lower leg injury in the 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in mid-December.

Youngster Giovanni Leoni is a long-term absentee.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Arsenal (4-3-3):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Jones, Wirtz; Gakpo

By Habeeb Kuranga



