AFCON 2025: Game Against Mozambique Was More About Intelligence Than Physicality –Osayi-Samuel

Bright Osayi-Samuel has said the Super Eagles approach to Monday’s round of 16 clash with Mozambique was more of intelligence than physicality.

Osayi-Samuel was in action as the Super Eagles secured a dominant 4-0 win against Mozambique.

It was their fourth straight win in the tournament and they will now face Algeria in Saturday’s quarter-finals.

Speaking after the game, Osayi-Samuel said:“If you see the game, it’s more intelligence than physicality. You have someone like Alex [Iwobi] who threads the line like no one is there.

Also Read::AFCON 2025: Eagles Eager To Play In The Semis –Onuachu

“And you have the likes of players who’ve won the African players of the year. You can see the quality of the players there. We just have to continue to do what we’re doing as a team.”

On the clean sheet the Super Eagles got, he added:“Phenomenal game. I think the clean sheet, as a defender, is what I’m going to say was very important today.

“I’ve been in two of the last three games. We’ve played very well, but every time we get to the 75th minute, we concede.

“We just had to make sure that as defenders, we didn’t let that happen today, and I don’t think they had a chance. Our attacking players scored and assisted, so it was a good game.”



