AFCON 2025: Eagles Eager To Play In The Semis –Onuachu

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has expressed the team’s desire to play in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Onuachu, who scored a goal in Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Uganda in the team’s final Group C game, told Footy Africa that the Super Eagles’ next target is to qualify for the semi-finals.



“It’s very important, we’re into the quarterfinals so it’s very important that we won today. We scored four goals today, it’s not always easy to score four goals at the AFCON tournament.

“The team is doing great, the boys are happy and Nigerians are happy. We want to go into the semi. We are into the quarters and we want to go to the semis.”



The Trabzonspor striker praised the quality of strikers at the team’s disposal and also the players’ impressive performance against Mozambique.



“We have good strikers – Victor, Akor, myself, Cyriel (I’m sorry he’s injured), but I have think Nigeria have good strikers, even the ones that are not here.



“It depends on who the coach calls upon to play and I think they have to give their best. We are all good and it depends on who the coach prefers to start and we will all back them up.”



