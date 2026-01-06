AFCON 2025: No Rumpus In Super Eagles’ Camp — Team Administrator Enebi

Super Eagles team coordinator Dayo Enebi Achor has shot down insinuations and dark innuendoes of a rumpus in the team following Monday night’s 4-0 win over the Mambas of Mozambique.

Éric Chelle’s men dominated the game from start to finish, with Victor Osimhen bagging a brace. Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams were also on target for the Super Eagles in the Round of 16 encounter.

Osimhen was seen making gestures to fellow forward Lookman just before a corner kick, and conjectures of various complexions have followed in the legacy and digital media.

“There is no problem whatsoever in our camp. Whatever people saw as a crisis between two brothers was easily resolved a couple of hours later. All is good and we are presently at training,” Achor told thenff.com.

Achor also dismissed reports that striker Jerome Akor Adams – who scored his first ever AFCON goal on the night – abandoned the team camp.

“He took permission to go and see his mother who was hospitalized here in Fès, and returned in less than an hour,” he added.



