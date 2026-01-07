Fenerbahce Prepare Offer For Lookman

Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are preparing an opening bid for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

Fenerbahce, according to Sport Mediaset are ready to table a loan offer worth €5m with an obligation to buy for €37m.

Talks between Fenerbahce, and Atalanta are still at an early stage.

Galatasaray have also been credited with an interest in the Nigeria international.

Atalanta are willing to sell Lookman, and would prefer a permanent transfer instead of a loan deal.

Lookman pushed to join Inter Milan last summer. The Nerrazzuri however refused to meet Atalanta’s demands and the player stayed in Bergamo.

The tricky winger is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations. He has scored three goals, and registered five assists in three games for Nigeria in the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



