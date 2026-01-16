AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Push Hard To Secure Third Position — Bassey

Calvin Bassey insists the Super Eagles still have so much to play for at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite their disappointing defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

Éric Chelle’s side lost 4-2 on penalties to Morocco in their semi-final encounter in Rabat on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagles will now battle Egypt for third position at the Mohammed V Sports Complex,Casablanca on Saturday.

Reflecting on the loss to Morocco, Bassey stated that the players gave their all in the keenly contested encounter.

Read Also:AFCON 2025 Diary Day 29: Super Eagles’ Heartbreak, Chelle’s Future, Refereeing Debate And Bronze Mission

The Fulham defender declared that they will push hard to win the third-place match.

” We thank God in all situations. A gutting way to end the tournament. The support & togetherness we’ve felt has been special. Sorry we couldn’t take it all the way, we fought and gave it our all. We’ll build on this. Not finished yet though, we still have something to push for. 💚,” Bassey wrote on X.

The encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

Bassey will miss the game due to suspension.

By Adeboye Amosu





