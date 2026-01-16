AFCON 2025: Egypt Not Scared Of Super Eagles Top Stars — Trezeguet

Egypt winger Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet has said the Pharaohs are firmly focused on winning their third-place game against Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Hossam Hassan’s side suffered a setback in their bid to win a record-extending eighth AFCON title after going down 1-0 to Senegal in the semi-final.

The North Africans have now shifted attention to the clash with Nigeria.

Saturday’s encounter will hold at the Mohammed V Sports Complex, Casablanca.

Trezeguet recognised the strength of the Super Eagles, but insisted they want to finish their campaign on a winning note.

“Nigeria has a good team with great players but we are fully focused on winning and finishing the AFCON with a positive result,” Trezeguet told a press conference.

The encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu




