AFCON 2025: Give Nigerians Something To Celebrate –Ighalo Speaks Ahead Nigeria Vs Egypt

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has called on the Super Eagles to redeem their image by overcoming Egypt in the third place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.



Ighalo made this known after the team missed out in the final after losing 4-2 on penalty shootout against Morocco on Wednesday in Rabat.

The former Watford striker, who was a guest in Super Sports AFCON coverage, stated that the Super Eagles must give Nigerians something to celebrate at the end of the tournament.



“This team has a chance to fight for bronze. I was there in 2019, I was sad against Algeria in the semifinal, but it is what it is.”Egypt will want to redeem themselves to get something back home, so I want Nigeria to go all out in that game to try to win and get something back home.



“I believe Nigeria will do well in that game and try to win because they don’t have anything to appease the fans back home. They are not going to the World Cup, now they are not playing the final, so they only have this chance now to redeem themselves.”



