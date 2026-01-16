AFCON 2025: Moroccan Referee To Officiate Egypt Vs Nigeria Third-place Match

Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed will officiate the AFCON 2025 third-place playoff between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Pharaohs of Egypt in Casablanca on Saturday.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Jayed as the referee who will take charge of the match on their X handle.

Jayed will be assisted by his fellow Moroccans Zakaria Brinsi (assistant referee 1) and Akarkad Mostafa (assistant referee 2), Hassani Khalil of Tunisia will be assistant referee 3, and the fourth official is Peter Kamaku of Kenya.

Algeria’s Lahlou Benbraham will be in charge of VAR, Haythem Guirat of Tunisia will be assistant VAR 1, Morocco’s Hamza El Fariq will be assistant VAR 2 and the referee assessor is Sinko Zeli of Cote d’Ivoire.



