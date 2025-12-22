AFCON 2025: Tanzania Will Make Life Difficult For Super Eagles –Onazi

Former Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi has warned the Super Eagles that Tanzania will make life difficult for the team in Tuesday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The three-time African champions are favourites to dominate Group C, which also includes Tunisia and Uganda.



Speaking with Footy Africa, the former Lazio star advised that the players must prepare adequately if they are to pick up the maximum three points.



“I can guarantee you that Tanzania will make life difficult for Nigeria, just like Comoros did to Morocco in their opening game yesterday. Despite the loss, the Comoros team were very resolute and it was only in the second half that they were eventually beaten.

“Eric Chelle has to tell his players that they must give more than a hundred percent if Nigeria are to win, because the Tanzanians will come out to frustrate Nigeria and try to hit the Super Eagles on the break.



“I am very sure that will be their game plan, so Nigeria have to be prepared. We have to win our first game because it is very important to do so in every competition.



“Getting the three points will be a nice way to start the tournament and gain more confidence ahead of the next game against Tunisia, who, with due respect to the other countries in the group, should be our main threat.”



