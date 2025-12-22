AFCON 2025: No Pressure, Spirit In Camp Very High –Ndidi

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has assured Nigerians that he and his teammates are not under any pressure at this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

Speaking in Monday’s pre-match presser, ahead of the Super Eagles’ Group C opener with Tanzania, Ndidi stated that everyone in the team is ready.



“The spirit in camp is very high and this game is very important for us, it’s a game that sets the momentum,” Ndidi said.

“Everyone is ready, from the players to the staff, everyone is focus on the this game which is very important.

“To be honest there’s no pressure, we have senior players in the team helping out together with the coach and manager and I’ve been in the system long before I became captain so there’s no pressure.”

Ndidi would be making his third appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations after making his debut at the 2019 tournament in Egypt, helping the Super Eagles to a third-placed finish.

The former Leicester City star, who now plays for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig, missed out on the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 AFCON edition due to injury.

Under Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles reached the final before losing 2-1 to hosts country Cote d’Ivoire.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



