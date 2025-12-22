FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles End 2025 In 38th Position

Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintained 38th position in the final men’s ranking for 2025 released by FIFA on Monday, Completesports.com.

Nigeria will also end the year as the fifth best team in Africa.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, Terangha Lions of Senegal, Desert Foxes of Algeria, and Pharaohs of Egypt are the teams ranked higher than the Super Eagles on the continent.

Eric Chelle’s side will hope to improve their position in the ranking with a respectable showing at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

European champions Spain maintained top position on the ranking ahead of world champions Argentina.

France, England, and Brazil complete the top five in the world.

The next FIFA ranking will be released on 19 January, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



