    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    We’ve Put W/Cup Disappointment Behind Us, Our Focus Now Is AFCON 2025 –Chelle

    Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said he and his players have put behind them the disappointment of failing to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup and have shifted their focus to the 2025 AFCON.

    The Super Eagles will begin their AFCON campaign in Group C against Tanzania in Fes on Tuesday.
    The team would hope to bounce back from the failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup by aiming to clinch a fourth continental title in Morocco.

    To be able to achieve this, the Super Eagles must emerge from a group that also has Tunisia and Uganda.

    Ahead of Tuesday’s contest Chelle, Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday, stated that what is more important now is the AFCON 2025, as they have moved on from the World Cup qualification heartbreak.

    “We are here and we have a game tomorrow and also we have a tournament so we don’t have the time to think about what has happened before,” Chelle said.

    “This is not the moment to talk about the World Cup qualiiers, for now the most important thing is this tournament.”

    The former Malian handler added:”Our first game is a big game and the first game is very important and for sure we want to win this game.”

    The Super Eagles would hope to get off to a perfect start at this year’s AFCON after settling for a 1-1 draw in their opener against Equatorial Guinea in 2023.

    By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

