AFCON 2025: Tunisians, Moroccans Predict Super Eagles Vs Carthage Eagles

Moroccan and Tunisian football fans have predicted the outcome of Saturday’s AFCON 2025 Group C clash between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles in Fes.

The Super Eagles and Tunisia will head into today’s encounter on the back of wins against Tanzania and Uganda.

While Eric Chelle’s side overcame Tanzania 2-1, Tunisia saw off Uganda 3-1.

Now both football powerhouse will tackle each other with a place in the round of 16 at stake.

Ahead of the big tie, Completesports.com went out on the street of Morocco to get the views of the locals as well as Tunisian fans.

Commenting about the game Waseem, who is Tunisian, backed his national team to come away with the win.

“It’s going to be 2-1 in favour of Tunisia because, though Nigeria has good players but in Tunisia we play with our blood, so for me it’s going to be 2-1.

“Remember we beat Nigeria in 2021 and also in 2004 we beat Nigeria so we will do it again.”

Another Tunisian supporter, Jasem, also predicted a win for his country.

“It will be a very difficult match because it’s between two big national teams. Nigeria has very good team with very good players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, but we can win because we have a solid team. Though we don’t have the big stars but like I said we have a solid team.”

“It will be a difficult game but I will predict 1-0 to Tunisia.”

Mabil, a Moroccan, predicted that the game will end inba draw.

“I think it’s going to be a draw because when I watched Tunisia’s game with Uganda I realised they are strong, but also Nigeria are strong with Osimhen and Lookman, so I think it will end 2-2.

On his part, Moroccan national Ahmed not only predicted a win for the Super Eagles against Tunisia, he also stated that the team will be crowned AFCON 2025 winners.

“By God’s grace Nigeria will win against Tunisia and by God’s grace Nigeria will also win the Africa Cup of Nations.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



