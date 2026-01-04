AFCON 2025: We’re Ready To Push To Achieve Our Goal Of Winning AFCON –Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze has said players of the Super Eagles are ready to push to achieve their goal of win ing this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will continue their push for a fourth continental title on Monday, when they will face Mozambique in Fes.

Eric Chelle’s side will go into the tie as heavy favourites against a side that will feature in the AFCON knockout round for the first time.

Chukwueze, was in superb form as he bagged two assists in the 3-1 win against Uganda in the Eagles’ third group match.

The AC Milan winger, who is on loan to Fulham, spoke to journalists at the team’s official training on Sunday, ahead of the round of 16 encounter.

According to Chukwueze, every member of the Super Eagles are ready to do everything to make sure they achieve their target of winning this year’s tournament.

“We are very calm and we know we are ready to face any team,” he said.

“The players from the bench, everybody is ready to give everything, it doesn’t matter who will play you can see in the last three games the team is ready to push to our goal which is the AFCON title.”



By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



