AFCON 2025: Chelle Provides Injury Update On Dessers, Alebiosu

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers is expected to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a thigh injury, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers sustained the injury in training with the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old has already returned to his Greek club Panathinaikos to continue his recovery.

The forward failed to make an appearance for the Super Eagles in Morocco.

Head coach Eric Chelle provided a fitness update on the former Rangers hitman ahead of his side’s Round of 16 clash with Mozambique.

“Cyriel (Dessers) is out for maybe 10-12 weeks,” he disclosed.

“I am disappointed for him, so we have to play for him tomorrow (vs Mozambique).”

Chelle also provided an injury update on Ryan Alebiosu.

“Ryan will come back maybe in a few days because this injury was big too but he is fine,” Chelle added.

“He is better every day so I think today he will start to run. We would see, day after day.”

By Adeboye Amosu



