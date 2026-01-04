Dubai To Host FIFA’s New Global Football Awards

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) have signed a new long-term partnership deal that will see the launch of a brand-new annual world football awards event.

The first ceremony is scheduled to take place in 2026.

FIFA and DSC formalised the agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, in the presence of senior Emirati leadership.

The new event will become the only official global FIFA awards ceremony.

It will recognised the game’s leading performers both on and off the pitch over the preceding year.

The most influential figures in world football will be part of the event that will position Dubai as the permanent home of an event designed to reflect the modern, and global nature of the sport.

“We are delighted to join forces with Dubai, a city that lives and breathes football, as we develop this world-class event,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“These world football awards will not just be an award ceremony, but an innovative way to celebrate football and honour the official top performers of the year both on and off the pitch.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the DSC, said: “The Dubai Sports Council enjoys a strong partnership with FIFA, which has resulted in numerous initiatives announced by Gianni Infantino from Dubai in recent times, impacting the global football landscape.

“We are pleased to announce this new agreement, which underscores the continued cooperation between us and reflects Dubai’s prominent position on the global football map. It also highlights Dubai’s role in developing the game worldwide and shaping a brighter future for the world’s biggest and most popular sport through launching pioneering initiatives, honouring outstanding individuals and hosting major events,” he added.

“Dubai is committed to supporting the development of the global sports system in general, and football in particular, and possesses all the necessary elements for success in fulfilling this role optimally, ensuring a significant Emirati impact on global sports.”

Details regarding award categories, nomination criteria, voting processes and exact event dates will be announced at a later stage.



