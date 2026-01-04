NFF Excited About Okonkwo’s Nationality Switch From England

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has expressed delight with Arthur Okonkwo’s nationality switch from England to Nigeria.

Okonkwo was born in England to Nigerian parents.

The 24-year-old represented England at youth levels from 2015 to 2018, playing for the U15, U16, U17 and U18 teams.

FIFA approved his switch of international allegiance to the Super Eagles last December.

NFF Director of Communications Dr. Ademola Olajire expressed excitement about adding the Wrexham star to their goalkeeping options.

“The NFF is always excited to have another good player committing to Nigeria and providing an option in a particular position,” Olajire told ESPN.

“Arthur Okonkwo is a prospect and we believe the technical crew is delighted to have another option in the goalkeeping department.”

By Adeboye Amosu



