AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigers Begin Campaign With Impressive Win Against Madagascar

Nigeria’s D’Tigers began their 2025 FIBA men’s AfroBasket Group B campaign off to a perfect start after overcoming Madagascar 77 – 59 on Wednesday.

Although D’Tigers struggled a bit to have a firm grip of the match in the first and second quarters, veteran players like: Caleb Agada (22pts), Stan Okoye (13pts) and Ike Nwamu (12pts) showed great leadership to rally the troop in the third and fourth quarters to secure the win.

D’Tigers took the first quarter 18 points to 14 but Madagascar came out tops in the second quarter with a 23 – 20 points advantage.

But the Nigerian men’s team took the third and fourth quarters with a score of 17 – 9 and 22 – 13 respectively.

Up next for D’Tigers is a clash with defending champions Tunisia which comes up on Friday, August 15.

The Tunisians will kickoff their campaign against Cameroon with the encounter coming up later on Wednesday.

Also, the North Africans have won the tournament three times – 2011, 2017 and 2021.

On their part D’Tigers have won the FIBA AfroBasket just once which was in 2015 after defeating 11-time champions Angola in the final.

The 2025 FIBA men’s AfroBasket which is taking place in Angola began on Tueaday, August 12 and will end August 24.

By James Agberebi



