AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress To Face Mozambique, Rwanda In Group D

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been drawn in Group D of the 2025 AfroBasket with Mozambique and Rwanda, Completesports.com reports.

The West Africans will be looking to win a record extending seventh title at the competition which will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

D’ Tigress will be looking to build on their impressive outing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris where they made it to the quarter-finals.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire are in a tough group with Angola and Egypt.

Mali, Cameroon and South Sudan are drawn in Group B.

In Group C are Senegal, Uganda and Guinea.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the competition from 26 July to 3 August.

All the matches will be played at the Palais des Sports de Treichville.

By Adeboye Amosu



