Aghahowa: Ndidi Can Solve Man United’s Midfield Problem

Former Nigerian international Julius Aghahowa believes Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is capable of solving Manchester United’s midfield problem.



Recall that Ndidi has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after his impressive performance with relegated Leicester City.



In a chat with AfricaFoot, Aghahowa stated that the Nigerian international will be a big asset for the Red Devils if the team decides to sign him this summer.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: NFF Must Invest More In Super Falcons—Oparanozie



“While Everton and Al Ahly are clearly interested, Ndidi hopes to join Manchester United,” Aghahowa told Africafoot.



“He wants to take a step up by signing for a big club like Manchester United. This would be an excellent move for someone I consider one of the best African midfielders of recent years.



“He is powerful, capable of pressing, winning back balls, and opening up the game with his long diagonal runs. Wilfred is the player the Red Devils need in midfield,” Aghahowa added.



“He is surprisingly generous and capable of repeating efforts and covering a lot of space. He would be a considerable asset to the Manchester club if the transfer were to go through.”



