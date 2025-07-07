WAFCON 2024: NFF Must Invest More In Super Falcons—Oparanozie

Former Nigerian forward Desire Oparanozie has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to invest more in the Super Falcons in order to get the best out of them.



She made this known in an interview with Newsday on the BBC World Service, where she advocated for equal pay for women’s football and the need to prioritize players’ health as well.



“A lot of teams have invested so much in their women’s football – financial investment, facility investment – whatever it takes to make sure that you improve,” Oparanozie told Newsday on the BBC World Service.



“We can see that it’s getting to pay off, so no team is going to be a pushover.For Nigeria to get to that 10th title they have to put on a show to really get it. It’s no longer going to be a walk in the park.

“I think the governing body haven’t really done enough to actually make sure that the other African teams don’t catch up with the Nigerian team. They need to do better in every aspect.You can’t boast of any standard structure when it comes to the football field. Facility-wise, we are lacking in that area.



“In terms of pay, I’m a big advocate on equal pay for women’s football. And even if we can’t get equal pay, whatever is due to the players… if it’s peanuts, give it to them. You need to prioritise players’ health as well.”



Recall that the Super Falcons kicked off their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on a winning note after overcoming Tunisia 3-0 in their opening game on Sunday.







