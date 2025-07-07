Galatasaray Submit €55m Bid To Napoli For Osimhen

Galatasaray have submitted an official bid to Serie A champions Napoli for Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com reports.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish Super Lig champions tabled a €50m bid plus €5m offer for the striker.

Napoli however want full payment of the €75m release clause in Osimhen’s contract.

“Galatasaray have sent initial bid for Victor Osimhen for €50m plus €5m… while Napoli want more,” Romano wrote on X.

“Osimhen, keen in return to Gala but deal depends on club to club talks.

” Al Hilal remain involved in race with plan to pay €75m clause but no agreement with Victor yet.”

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after failing to secure a dream move to Chelsea.

The Nigeria international registered 26 goals, and registered five assists in 30 league appearances fo Okan Buruk’s side last season.

He helped the club win the domestic double (Turkish League and Turkish Cup).

By Adeboye Amosu




