Serie A Club Line Up Move For Ndidi

Juventus are considering a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Completesports.com.

Ndidi, who has a €9m release clause in his contract is expected to leave the Foxes this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 28-year-old could come in as a direct replacement for Douglas Luiz.

The Nigeria international has also been linked with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Everton.

The player is also reportedly open to a move to Saudi Arabia Professional League.

Ndidi has been playing for Leicester City since 2017, when he completed a €17m transfer from Belgian side Genk.

He signed a three-year contract extension with the club last summer.



