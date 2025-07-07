‘I’m Over The Moon’ — Aina Thrilled To Sign New Contract At Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina can’t hide his excitement after penning a new contract with Nottingham Forest, reports Completesports.com.

Aina signed a three-year contract that will see him remain at the Premier League club until 2028.

The Nigeria international played a pivotal role in the team’s 24/25 campaign, starting in 35 of 38 Premier League games.

The 28-year-old contributed two goals and one assist.

“I’m over the moon, I can’t wait to continue this journey with the Club. It’s always felt like a home ever since I joined and I’m happy to be here. Now my focus is on preparing for the new season well and getting back to hard work,” he told the club’s official website.

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, eulogised the player: “Since the moment Ola joined the Club, we have loved his influence and personality on the team. He’s someone we all enjoy working with every day.

“Everyone can see how much he gives the team on the pitch, and we also see every day what he brings off the pitch to our group. Ola shares our ambition and believes in the direction of the Club, and we are delighted he has further extended his time here”.

Aina joined Forest in the summer of 2023 after leaving Serie A side Torino, going on to make 59 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

By Adeboye Amosu




