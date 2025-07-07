AC Milan Open Talks With Super Eagles Forward

AC Milan have opened talks with Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface, Completesports.com reports.

Boniface has been tipped to leave Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen this summer following an injury-ravaged 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old netted 11 times in 27 appearances across all competitions for Die Werkself last term.

The powerful striker also scored against Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Italian news outlet, Gazetta dello Sport, the Rooseneri have other targets, but believed they could get him for an affordable fee.

Boniface was close to joining Saudi Arabia Professional Football League outfit Al-Nassr in January.

The Nigerian moved to Leverkusen from Belgian Pro League club, Union Saint-Gillloise in 2023.

He has three years left on his contract with Erik ten Hag’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu



