WAFCON 2024: Babajide Reacts To First Goal For Super Falcons

Rinsola Babajide has expressed happiness after opening her goals account for the Super Falcons in Sunday’s win against Tunisia, in their opening Group B tie at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Babajide scored and also provided an assist as the Super Falcons thrashed Tunisia 3-0.

The former Liverpool forward set up the opening goal in the fourth minute as her set-piece was bundled home by Asisat Oshoala.

She then made it 2-0 in the first minute of first half stoppage time with a brilliant goal.

She received a pass on the left, drove inside the box and unleashed a low strike which beat the Tunisian keeper at her near post.

Commenting on her first strike for the Super Falcons, Babajide took to her X handle to express her delight for also the win.

“A dream start & debut! Over the moon to have scored my first international goal for my country WHAT A FEELING!!! Thank you God for giving us this day .”

The 27-year-old received her first call up to the Super Falcons in October 2023 and made her debut on 25 October 2023, starting in a 1–1 draw with Ethiopia during 2024 Olympic qualifying.

In August 2018, Babajide was part of the England U20s squad that won bronze at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Then in September 2020 she was included in a training camp for the England senior team.

After previously playing for English women’s football clubs like Liverpool, Millwall Lionesses, Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion, Babajide currently plies her trade with Spanish side Tenerife whom she joined in 2023 on a two-year deal.

By James Agberebi



