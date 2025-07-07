‘It Was For Jota And His Brother’ — Babajide Reflects On Goal Celebration Vs Tunisia

Super Falcons forward Omorinsola Babajide has reflected on her goal celebration in the team’s victory over Tunisia.

Babajide scored Nigeria’s second goal in the comfortable 3-0 win over the North Africans at the Labri Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday night.

The goal was her first for the nine-time African champions.

“It was for Diogo Jota and his brother as well. That was like one of his biggest celebrations at the club especially. We call it the signature celebration really,” Babajide reacted to his goal celebration after the game.

“I just wanted to do something for him. He was like one of my best players at the club when I was there as well. May his soul rest in perfect peace, both of them.”

Diogo Jota was on the books of Liverpool before his death in a ghastly car accident in Spain last week.

Babajide also played for Liverpool Ladies for four years before moving to Brighton.

By Adeboye Amosu




