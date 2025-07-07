WAFCON 2024: Oparanozie Points Out Weakness In Super Falcons

Former Nigeria international Desire Oparanozie has urged the Super Falcons to improve the attacking aspect of their game despite getting their campaign at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in a positive note.

The Super Falcons thrashed Tunisia 3-0 in their Group B opener thanks to goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and Chiwendu Ihezuo.

However, the Falcons would have won by a wider margin but were guilty of poor finishing, with experience defender Osinachi Ohale hitting her effort over the bar in front of an open net.

“It was a convincing win, 3-0, but we had more goals scoring opportunities than we actually scored, we can work on that area,” Oparanozie, who is a commentator at this year’s WAFCON, told Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

Oparanozie, a four-time WAFCON winner, praised the team’s defence and midfield for their dominant display.

“We dominated the game, our defence was very commanding, we dominated the midfield and even in the attack as well, but those final touches we need to go back to training and make sure we connect those final moments,” the 31-year-old added.

The Super Falcons would hope to improve in front of goal when they face Botswana in their second group game on Thursday.

The Southern African country fell to a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in their first match on Sunday.

It would be the second time the Super Falcons and Botswana would clash at the WAFCON tournament.

The first time the two teams faced each other was also in the group phase at the 2022 edition which the Nigerian side won 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons are targeting a record-extending 10th WAFCON title after last winning it in 2018.

At the 2022 tournament also in Morocco, the Super Falcons finished a disappointing fourth place after losing 1-0 to Zambia in the third-placed play-off.

By James Agberebi



