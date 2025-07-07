Cassano: Lookman Will Be Perfect Replacement For Kvaratskhelia At Napoli

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano believes Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman will be a perfect replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli.



The Super Eagles forward has impressed since joining Atalanta in 2022, delivering consistent performances over three seasons.



Speaking with Viva El Futbol, via Tifo Juventus, Cassano, who urged Napoli to sign the Nigerian international this summer, stated that Lookman possesses all the qualities to succeed with the club.



“I would go and get Lookman, it would be a sensational purchase.

“He runs, scores, makes assists, and is trained by a great player like Gian Piero Gasperini.”



Recall that Napoli manager Antonio Conte considers the Atalanta star the ideal long-term replacement for Kvaratskhelia, who departed Napoli for Paris Saint-Germain in January.



Lookman is seen as the most accessible high-quality option available in the market.



Napoli are reportedly prepared to offer up to €50 million for the former Everton winger, but Atalanta are holding out for €60 million and are said to be open to selling him to the highest bidder.

Lookman has enjoyed a sensational spell in Bergamo, tallying 52 goals and 25 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions.



