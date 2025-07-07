WAFCON 2024: Nnadozie Excited With Super Falcons Win Against Tunisia

Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed excitement following the Super Falcons perfect beginning at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) against Tunisia on Sunday.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo earned the Super Falcons a first win against Tunisia at the WAFCON.

The first meeting between the Super Falcons and Tunisia was at the WAFCON 2008 edition in Equatorial Guinea which ended 0-0.

It was the third time the nine-time African champions will take on a North African country in their opening game at the continental showpiece.

The other two opening fixtures were against Morocco in (1998) and Algeria (2004) which the Super Falcons won 8-0 and 4-0 respectively.

“I feel so good, it was a good one, a good beginning for us,” Nnadozie said after the game. “The Tunisians are not a bad side, we respect them so much, they played a very good game but today (Sunday) was for us and we hope to continue like this.

“There was not much to do behind but it’s always good to stay concentrated because you never know what will happen.”

Up next for Nnadozie and her teammates is a tie with Botswana on Thursday, July 10.

Botswana opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Algeria also on Sunday.

The last time Botswana faced the Super Falcons was at WAFCON 2022 which ended 2-0 for the Nigerian team.

By James Agberebi



