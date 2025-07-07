WAFCON 2024: WOTM Okoronkwo Eager To Make More Impact For Super Falcons

Esther Okoronkwo is determined to make more impact for the Super Falcons at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The 28-year-old was named Woman of the Match in Super Falcons’ 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Casablanca on Sunday night.

Okoronkwo took the place of Omorinsola Babajide after the break.

The AFC Toronto star stretched the Tunisian defence, opened spaces, drew fouls, and delivered a perfect assist to Chinwendu Ihezuo for Nigeria’s third goal in the 84th minute.

The versatile forward was expected to start the game, but was named among the substitutes.

“It doesn’t matter where I start — what matters is the impact I have on the game,” she was quoted by CAFonline.

Okoronkwo has scored six times in 15 appearances for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



