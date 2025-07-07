Close Menu
    Ex-Golden Eaglets Star: Premier League, Not English Championship Would Have Been Ideal For Osayi-Samuel

    Austin Akhilomen
    Former Golden Eaglets star Sambo Choji has questioned Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel’s decision to join English Championship side Birmingham instead of moving to a Premier League team.

    The Nigerian international joined Birmingham on a three-year deal following the conclusion of his contract at Fenerbahce.

    The 27-year-old moves to St Andrew’s after making 178 appearances in four and a half years for the side now coached by Jose Mourinho following his move from Queens Park Rangers in January 2021.

    Reacting to his move, Choji, who won the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup, told Footy Africa that he expected Osayi-Samuel to have moved to the Premier League.

    Transfer: Birmingham City sign Osayi-Samuel on free transfer - Daily Post Nigeria

    “I do not know the financial details of the deal which took Bright (Osayi-Samuel) to Birmingham City, but I have mixed feelings about it.

    “Maybe he wanted to be closer to home because he grew up in England and played there, so that might be a key reason. Most times, footballers play better when they are with or near their loved ones, so that may be a factor that influenced his return to England and to Birmingham City.

    “He is a good defender, and I was hoping some of the clubs in the Premier League would have signed him. But that is not the case now. I am sure he will do well with the team and help them win games and hopefully gain promotion to the Premier League.”

    Recall that Osayi-Samuel has made 22 appearances for Nigeria since his debut in 2022, and was part of the squad which finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.


