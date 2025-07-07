Aina Signs New Three-Year Contract At Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina has penned a new three-year contract with Premier League club Nottingham Forest, reports Completesports.com.

The new deal will see the Nigeria international remain at the City Ground until 2028.

Aina was one of the standout performers for the Tricky Trees in the 2024/25 season.

The 28-year-old registered two goals, and one assist in 35 league appearances.

Forest finished the campaign in seventh position, and will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

The versatile full-back was linked with a move away from Forest with the likes of Liverpool, and Manchester City reportedly interested in his services.

Aina joined the Reds on a free transfer in July 2023 after severing ties with Serie A club Torino.

He has featured in 59 games across all competitions since arriving Nottingham Forest, scoring three times, and providing two assists.

By Adeboye Amosu



