WAFCON 2024: Algeria Open Campaign With 1-0 Win Against Botswana

Algeria got their campaign at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on winning note thanks to a 1-0 win against Botswana in their first Group B match on Sunday.

Ghoutia Karchouni’s first-time finish after just ten minutes played proved enough to get Algeria the three points.

Algeria, competing in their sixth Africa Cup of Nations, will target back-to-back victories when they face Tunisia in their second group tie on Thursday 10 July

It was not the best of starts for the Tunisians as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Super Falcons also on Sunday.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and Chiwendu Ihezuo, secured a first WAFCON win for the Super Falcons against Tunisia.

After the opening fixtures, the Super Falcons, on three points, top Group B amd Algeria are in second place also on three points, Botswana occupy third spot while Tunisia are bottom.



