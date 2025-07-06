Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFCON 2024: Algeria Open Campaign With 1-0 Win Against Botswana

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Algeria got their campaign at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on winning note thanks to a 1-0 win against Botswana in their first Group B match on Sunday.

    Ghoutia Karchouni’s first-time finish after just ten minutes played proved enough to get Algeria the three points.

    Algeria, competing in their sixth Africa Cup of Nations, will target back-to-back victories when they face Tunisia in their second group tie on Thursday 10 July

    It was not the best of starts for the Tunisians as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Super Falcons also on Sunday.

    Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and Chiwendu Ihezuo, secured a first WAFCON win for the Super Falcons against Tunisia.

    After the opening fixtures, the Super Falcons, on three points, top Group B amd Algeria are in second place also on three points, Botswana occupy third spot while Tunisia are bottom.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.