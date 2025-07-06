WAFCON 2024: Unaunel Thumbs Up Super Falcons On Win Vs Tunisia

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has praised the Super Falcons’ impressive performance against Tunisia in their opening fixture at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the team kicked off their campaign on a winning note after overcoming Tunisia 3-0 on Sunday.



Nigeria got off to a flying start, with Asisat Oshoala heading home Omorinsola Babajide’s superb cross in the fourth minute.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Rating Player-By-Player In Win Over Tunisia



Babajide made it 2-0 with a well-taken strike on the stroke of half-time. Moments later, defender Ashleigh Plumptre had a goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up. Substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo sealed the victory with a third goal six minutes from time.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel lauded the Super Falcons’ display and urged the team to focus on the next game.

“I am really delighted that the Super Falcons started their WAFCON campaign on a winning note because the three points are always important in your first game.



“The determination and hunger from the way they played shows that the players are in Morocco for business. But then, this is just the first hurdle for them, which they have successfully achieved.



“Now they must focus on their next game and ensure they pick up the maximum points to sit pretty comfortably on the group.”



