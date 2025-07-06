Close Menu
    WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Rating Player-By-Player In Win Over Tunisia

    Adeboye Amosu

    Following the Super Falcons 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Sunday’s Group B encounter at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

    Chiamaka Nnadozie 6/10

    The Brighton shot stopper was virtually on holiday for the majority of the game.

    Michelle Alozie 7/10

    A strong display from the right-back. She defended well, and also supported the attack.

    Osinachi Ohale 7/10

    The experienced centre-back was at her best in the game. She however fluffed a glorious chance in the second half.

    Oluwatosin Demehin 7/10

    Solid as ever,the Galatasaray defender formed a good partnership with Osinachi Ohale at the heart of the defence.

    Ashleigh Plumptre 8/10

    Plumptre put up an impressive display in the encounter. She was superb going forward, and solid at the back.

    Halimat Ayinde 7/10

    The reliable midfielder showed her class all through. She was replaced in stoppage time by Jennifer Echegini.

    Deborah Abiodun 6/10

    Unlucky not to receive a red card for a rash tackle in the first half . Christy Ucheibe took her place after the break.

    Toni Payne 6/10

    Did her job well before she was replaced by Folashade Ijamilusi in the 82nd minute.

    Rasheedat Ajibade 6/10

    Not really a good performance from the captain. She had little effect on the game.

    Omorinsola Babajide 7/10

    Registered one goal, and an assist. Unlucky not to win the Woman of the Match award.

    Asisat Oshoala 7/10

    The Bay FC striker opened scoring for Nigeria after four minutes. She was replaced by Chiwendu Ihezuo after the break.

    Substitutes

    Christy Ucheibe 6/10

    She impressed after replacing Deborah Abiodun in the second half.

    Esther Okoronkwo 7/10

    The forward was named Woman of the Match. Okoronkwo, who thrilled the crowd with her skills was unlucky not to get a goal in the game.

    Chiwendu Ihezuo 6/10

    She scored Nigeria’s third goal late in the game. Led the line well following her introduction.

    Folashade Ijamilusi
    Not Rated

    Jennifer Echegini

    Not Rated


