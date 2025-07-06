WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Rating Player-By-Player In Win Over Tunisia

Following the Super Falcons 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Sunday’s Group B encounter at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Chiamaka Nnadozie 6/10

The Brighton shot stopper was virtually on holiday for the majority of the game.

Michelle Alozie 7/10

A strong display from the right-back. She defended well, and also supported the attack.

Osinachi Ohale 7/10

The experienced centre-back was at her best in the game. She however fluffed a glorious chance in the second half.

Oluwatosin Demehin 7/10

Solid as ever,the Galatasaray defender formed a good partnership with Osinachi Ohale at the heart of the defence.

Ashleigh Plumptre 8/10

Plumptre put up an impressive display in the encounter. She was superb going forward, and solid at the back.

Halimat Ayinde 7/10

The reliable midfielder showed her class all through. She was replaced in stoppage time by Jennifer Echegini.

Deborah Abiodun 6/10

Unlucky not to receive a red card for a rash tackle in the first half . Christy Ucheibe took her place after the break.

Toni Payne 6/10

Did her job well before she was replaced by Folashade Ijamilusi in the 82nd minute.

Rasheedat Ajibade 6/10

Not really a good performance from the captain. She had little effect on the game.

Omorinsola Babajide 7/10

Registered one goal, and an assist. Unlucky not to win the Woman of the Match award.

Asisat Oshoala 7/10

The Bay FC striker opened scoring for Nigeria after four minutes. She was replaced by Chiwendu Ihezuo after the break.

Substitutes

Christy Ucheibe 6/10

She impressed after replacing Deborah Abiodun in the second half.

Esther Okoronkwo 7/10

The forward was named Woman of the Match. Okoronkwo, who thrilled the crowd with her skills was unlucky not to get a goal in the game.

Chiwendu Ihezuo 6/10

She scored Nigeria’s third goal late in the game. Led the line well following her introduction.

Folashade Ijamilusi

Not Rated

Jennifer Echegini

Not Rated



