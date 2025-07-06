Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Star Okoronkwo Wins Player Of The Match Award

    James AgberebiBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    Esther Okoronkwo was named Player of the Match in Super Falcons 3-0 win against Tunisia in their Group B opening fixture in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Sunday.

    Despite coming on in the second half Okoronkwo put in a five-star performance to claim the best player award.

    She almost got on the score sheet after beating her marker inside the penalty box but was unlucky to see her effort hit the post.

    But she provided the assist for fellow substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo who made it 3-0 on 84 minutes.

    She headed Ashleigh Plumptre’s cross towards Ihezuo who volleyed home a left-foot strike past a stranded Tunisian keeper.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    1. Chima E Samuels on

      Caf is confused or player games. Rinsola was the WOTM! Next time they’ll will give Chiamaka even if she makes zero save.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.