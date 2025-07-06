WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Star Okoronkwo Wins Player Of The Match Award

Esther Okoronkwo was named Player of the Match in Super Falcons 3-0 win against Tunisia in their Group B opening fixture in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Sunday.

Despite coming on in the second half Okoronkwo put in a five-star performance to claim the best player award.

She almost got on the score sheet after beating her marker inside the penalty box but was unlucky to see her effort hit the post.

But she provided the assist for fellow substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo who made it 3-0 on 84 minutes.

She headed Ashleigh Plumptre’s cross towards Ihezuo who volleyed home a left-foot strike past a stranded Tunisian keeper.



