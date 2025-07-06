WAFCON 2024: Dominant Super Falcons Thrash Tunisia 3-0 In Opening Group Match

Nigeria’s Super Falcons began their quest for a 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title on a perfect, after recording a dominant 3-0 win against Tunisia in their Group B opener on Sunday.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide and substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo, secured the Super Falcons a first-ever win against Tunisia in their second meeting with the North African country at the WAFCON.

The first encounter between the Super Falcons and Tunisia at the WAFCON was in the group stage at the 2008 edition which ended 0-0.

Oshoala gave the Super Falcons a fourth minute lead as she headed home a low in-swinging free-kick delivered by Babajide from the left flank.

Babajide made it 2-0 one minute into first half stoppage time as she drove into the box from the left flank before firing a low strike past the Tunisian keeper, marking her first ever goal at a senior international tournament.

Late in the first half Ashleigh Plumptre thought she had made it 3-0 as she rose highest to head home a corner but it was disallowed for a foul on the Tunisian keeper.

The Super Falcons continued their dominance in the second half but were let down by poor finishing.

Plumptre attempted a lob from distance which was destined for the net but the keeper tipped it over the bar.

Experience defender Osinachi Ohale missed a glorious chance as she hit her effort over the bar in front of an empty net.

Substitute Esther Okoronkwo saw her strike come off the post after neatly beating her marker inside the box.

In the 75th minute the Tunisians had a shout for a penalty but after a VAR check it was waved away.

The Super Falcons then put the game beyond the North Africans thanks to Ihezuo who made it 3-0 on 84 minutes.

The forward volleyed home a knock down header from Okoronkwo inside the box off a cross from Plumptre.

The win placed the nine-time African champions top of Group B ahead of Sunday’s late game between Algeria and Botswana.

The Super Falcons will face Botswana at the Stade Larbi Zaouli on Thursday, with Tunisia taking on fellow North Africans Algeria.

By James Agberebi



