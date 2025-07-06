WAFCON 2024: We Want To Become Champions Again — Super Falcons Star Demehin

Oluwatosin Demehin believes the Super Falcons have what it takes to rule the continent again.

The West Africans are among the 12 teams that will fight for the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons are the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Justine Madugu’s side lost their title to Banyana Banyana of South Africa three years ago in Morocco.

Demehin made her maiden appearance at the WAFCON finals in Morocco, where the team finished in fourth position.

“Being my first time, my expectation is for us to redeem our lost glory,” she told the Super Falcons media.

“We want to become champions again and take the trophy back to Nigeria for the 10th time.”

Demehin also expressed her delight to be part of the squad to the competition.

“It’s a dream come true for me, and I feel great and honoured to be here,”she added.

“It’s a privilege I’m not taking for granted.”

By Adeboye Amosu



