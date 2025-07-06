Dike Has Great Technical Ability To Succeed At West Ham --Brown

West Ham Academy chief Kenny Brown believes Andre Dike’s great technical ability will help him to succeed with the Hammers senior squad.



Recall that Dike signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club.



Speaking with the club’s website, Brown noted that there is every room for Dike to still improve and step up to the next level.

“He’s been with us for a long time now, and we’ve seen him grow into a mature, intelligent young man. He’s got great technical ability, he’s added more dynamism to his game, and there’s more end product in his play now.



“This is a credit to Andre himself, as well as to the staff who work with him day in and day out. He comes in every day eager to improve. He’s well-liked in the dressing room; he’s humble, and he carries himself the right way.



“Our aim is to help him push into the U21s set-up this season. He’s got the opportunity and the potential. Now it’s about continuing to work hard and take those next steps.”

In his reaction, Dike expressed delight to have signed his first professional contract with West Ham.

“I’m just grateful to be in a position where I can say that I’ve signed a professional contract.”



