Napoli Should Convince Osimhen To Stay --Giordano

Former Napoli striker Bruno Giordano has disclosed that it would be a big coup if the club could convince Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to stay for the new Serie A season.



The Nigerian international spent the whole of last season with Galatasaray, helping them win the title and League Cup. He also scored 37 goals and bagged eight assists in 41 games across all competitions for the Turkish giant.



Napoli have included Osimhen in their squad that will begin the pre-season in mid-July, despite his imminent move away from the club.

Speaking with Il Mattino, Giordano stated that Napoli will be invincible if Osimhen is convinced to remain with the club.



“They would be even stronger, almost invincible. It would be a great coup for Napoli. Because with the tough defence we saw last year and a stellar attack nothing would become impossible.



“For Napoli it would mean sending a very strong message to the world. If you also add Osimhen to this team, it becomes unbeatable in Italy and would also be scary in Europe.”



Osimhen’s contract expires in June 2026, but Napoli have an option to extend it to 2027 and the striker has a €75m clause that is not valid for Serie A clubs, that is, interested Italian clubs like Juventus must pay higher than that amount.









