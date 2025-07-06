WAFCON 2024: Ajibade Demands Total Support As Super Falcons Begin Quest For 10th Title

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade believes the support of their fans will be crucial for the team at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria have the best record in the history of the competition with nine titles.

Justine Madugu’s side will begin their title quest against Tunisia at the Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday (today).

Ajibade demanded that the fans must keep supporting the team to actualise their objective.

“The mood in camp is amazing. The players are looking forward to the start of this tournament,” she said ahead of the team’s opening fixture.

“We can’t wait to show off that talent as a team and also put what we’ve been learning together on the pitch.

“So, my word to the family back home, and all our friends who support us across the continent — keep praying for us, keep supporting us. Our goal and mission here is to make you proud as always, and make sure we do our best.”

