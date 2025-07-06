EXCLUSIVE: I’m Ready To Fight For My Place, Help Nigeria Win CHAN 2024 –Kwara United Captain Muhammed

Kwara United captain Kabiru Muhammed has said he is ready to fight to make the home-based Super Eagles final squad and also help Nigeria win this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Muhammed was one of three Kwara United stars that were included in head coach Eric Chelle’s 35-man provisional list.

The other two Kwara United players invited are goalkeeper Nurudeen Badmos and defender Afeez Bankole.

The inclusion of the Ilorin-based club skipper is as a result of his impressive performance in helping the club win a first-ever President Federation Cup.

The reliable defender led his side to defeat giant killers Abakaliki FC 4-3 on penalties after 90 minutes ended 0-0 last Saturday in Lagos.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com, Muhammed expressed delight after making the provisional list.

“I feel excited and I’m ready to go there to make sure I represent my country and my family also,” he said. “So I’m happy and ready to go there to fight because I know it’s not going to be easy, to make your country proud you have to work very hard.

“When I learnt I made the list I felt very excited and happy, people around me were calling and congratulating me. And I also thank all the people that gave me the opportunity to be there.



Kabiru Muhammed with Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa before a League encounter

“National team and club side is different because for the national team it’s about all the best players in the country coming to represent the nation.

“Like I said I know it’s not going to be easy but I will fight to make sure I make the team and go there to make the nation proud by getting to the final and win the trophy.”

The home-based Super Eagles are in Group D alongside champions Senegal, Congo and Sudan.

Home-based Super Eagles Best Outing At CHAN

The best outing by the home-based Super Eagles was at the 2018 edition in Morocco where they reached the final.

Unfortunately the team, led by Salisu Yusuf, fell to a 4-0 defeat in the final to Morocco.

By James Agberebi



