FIFA CWC: Musiala To Be Out For Five Months After Horrific Ankle Injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is set to be sidelined for four to five months after suffering a serious ankle injury in Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was Musiala’s first start in months as, since early April, he had been recovering from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of the final month of Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign.

At the end of an entertaining but goalless first half Musiala was caught by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma while chasing down an overhit pass from Michael Olise near the byeline.

The 22-year-old emerged from the challenge screaming in agony and clutching his left ankle, while several players – including the distraught Donnarumma – had to look away as the Bayern physios raced on to the pitch.

Now according to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, quoting German publication BILD, (BBC Sport) dislcosed that the young forward will be out for lengthy period.

“Jamal Musiala has broken his left fibula and damaged several ligaments.

“Musiala will likely be out for 4-5 months.”

Despite missing 11 games through injury this season, Musiala was still one of Bayern’s most influential players in 2024-25, recording 29 goal involvements – 21 goals and eight assists – in 44 competitive appearances.

Recently the Bundesliga champions confirmed he will inherit Bayern’s number 10 shirt from the departing Leroy Sane next term, giving him the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of club legends such as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Lothar Matthaus and Arjen Robben.

Having scored a hat-trick coming off the bench in Bayern’s 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City in their opening Club World Cup group game, Musiala was hoping to kick on against PSG – but his evening was cruelly cut short.

PSG End Losing Streak Against Bayern

Meanwhile, Saturday’s last eight clash saw PSG end a run of four straight defeats to Bayern.

Strikes from Desire Doue and substitute Ousmane Dembele secured the UEFA Champions League title winners passage into the semi-finals where they will face Real Madrid.

However, the French giants had to do it the hard way as they played the closing stages of the tie with 10 men after Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were sent off.



