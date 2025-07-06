WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Must Work Hard To Win Every Game — Plumptre

Ashleigh Plumptre says the Super Falcons must concentrate on winning each game at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons will take on Tunisia in their first game at the Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday (today).

Plumptre warned that they must not think too much about winning the title.

“I don’t really like to talk about the future too much, my aim is to think about the present as much as possible,” the centre-back told the Super Falcons media.

“To take it one game at a time, and have the believe that we can win every games that we play.”

The Al-Ittihad Ladies star is also looking forward to playing in the competition for the second time.

“It means a lot coming back here, it was a privilege to represent Nigeria at the WAFCON the first time, to be back here second time with the team is great, “she added.

“We know the mission we had before but probably with more drive we can achieve what we couldn’t do the last time.

“It feels really special, and again a privilege to be in the team, be around these girls, learn and grow with them.”

By Adeboye Amosu ﻿



