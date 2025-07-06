Super Falcons Must Not Underrate Tunisia — Madugu Warns

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has warned there are no easy teams, and his players must respect their opponents at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The multiple champions are drawn in a relatively easy group with Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria.

Madugu’s side will start their campaign against Tunisia at the Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday (today).

It will second meeting between both teams at the WAFCON finals.

The Super Falcons are expected to stroll past their opponent, but Madugu has declared that he is not expecting an easy game.

“It is what happens on the matchday that really matters, so for us there are no easy teams. We respect Botswana, Algeria, and Tunisia. We’ll treat them with respect as we approach each of our games,” he told reporters.

Tonight’s encounter will start at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



